Linda passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Linda was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., where services will be held at 12 noon Thursday, June 20. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Ascension Episcopal Church, 1704 W. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 18, 2019