Linda Joyce Ladd


11/14/1947 - 04/21/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Joyce Ladd Obituary
Linda was born on November 14, 1947 and passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Linda was a resident of Portland, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 1pm in the chapel of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in White House with Pastor Chris Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in Halltown Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers. Visitation is planned for Tuesday, April 23, 2019 2-9pm and Wednesday, April 24, 2019 10am until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Apr. 22, 2019
