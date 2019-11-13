Home

Linda Kalen Trice


09/08/1947 - 11/11/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Kalen Trice Obituary
Linda was born on September 8, 1947 and passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019.

Linda attended the College of William and Mary from 1965 to 1969, where she met her family of loving, supportive friends as a member of the Chi Omega sorority as well as her best friend and love of her life, Joe Trice, whom she married March 29, 1969.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to globalfrontiermissions.org goochlandchristianfellowship.org Video: Image: Candle 1 Candle 2 Candle 3 Candle 4 Please keep my message private Confirm.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 13, 2019
