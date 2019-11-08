"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monaghan Funeral Home and Cremation - Mechanicsville
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
804-427-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Adamo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Lois (Baden) Adamo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Lois (Baden) Adamo Obituary
Obituary

ADAMO, Linda, 72, of Mechanicsville (formerly of Blacksburg), went to be with the Lord, Friday, November 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Catherine Baden; sister, Mag Sheuchenko; sister-in-law, Kathleen Adamo; and her mother and father-in-law, Michael and Lillian Adamo. Linda is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Michael Adamo, Sr; 6 beloved children, Regina Baker (Greg), Mike Adamo, Jr. (Florence), Marie Johnson (Ray), Jennifer Adamo (Chris Lawrance), John Adamo (Elisabeth Baker-Adamo) and Ben Adamo (Meghan Quirk); 13 precious grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild on the way; foster children, Hong Le, and Tuan Nguyen; sister, Helen Pasini; brothers-in-law, Peter Adamo and Daniel Adamo (Susan), sisters-in-law, Camille Johnson (Peter) and Lucille Lindamood (Alex); and many other cherished family and friends. Linda was a dedicated employee of Blacksburg Middle School, where she "ran the show" for 25 years. She greatly enjoyed teaching the children religious education as a member of the Catholic Church of the Redeemer. Linda was always crafty;  she enjoyed sewing, quilting, dancing, gardening and working outside. She was always the epitome of selfless love; ready and willing to lend an ear to anyone in need. She had a spunky sass that kept you on your toes. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends, Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 5 – 7 pm, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, VA 23111. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, Monday, November 11, 2019 at noon, at The Catholic Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, VA 23116. Interment will be held at 2 pm, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Westview Cemetery, 723 Roanoke Street, East Blacksburg, VA 24060. In lieu of flowers, Linda would want you to do a good deed and just be kind to one another.



To send flowers to Linda's family, please visit our floral section.
Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monaghan Funeral Home and Cremation - Mechanicsville
Download Now