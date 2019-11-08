Obituary



ADAMO, Linda, 72, of Mechanicsville (formerly of Blacksburg), went to be with the Lord, Friday, November 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Catherine Baden; sister, Mag Sheuchenko; sister-in-law, Kathleen Adamo; and her mother and father-in-law, Michael and Lillian Adamo. Linda is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Michael Adamo, Sr; 6 beloved children, Regina Baker (Greg), Mike Adamo, Jr. (Florence), Marie Johnson (Ray), Jennifer Adamo (Chris Lawrance), John Adamo (Elisabeth Baker-Adamo) and Ben Adamo (Meghan Quirk); 13 precious grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild on the way; foster children, Hong Le, and Tuan Nguyen; sister, Helen Pasini; brothers-in-law, Peter Adamo and Daniel Adamo (Susan), sisters-in-law, Camille Johnson (Peter) and Lucille Lindamood (Alex); and many other cherished family and friends. Linda was a dedicated employee of Blacksburg Middle School, where she "ran the show" for 25 years. She greatly enjoyed teaching the children religious education as a member of the Catholic Church of the Redeemer. Linda was always crafty; she enjoyed sewing, quilting, dancing, gardening and working outside. She was always the epitome of selfless love; ready and willing to lend an ear to anyone in need. She had a spunky sass that kept you on your toes. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends, Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 5 – 7 pm, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, VA 23111. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, Monday, November 11, 2019 at noon, at The Catholic Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, VA 23116. Interment will be held at 2 pm, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Westview Cemetery, 723 Roanoke Street, East Blacksburg, VA 24060. In lieu of flowers, Linda would want you to do a good deed and just be kind to one another.







