Linda was born on January 19, 1954 and passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
Linda was a resident of White House, Tennessee at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4pm until 8pm and again on Saturday, April 13 from noon until the Celebration of Life Service at 2pm at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Hendersonville with Pastor Lloyd Doyle officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Municipal Cemetery with family and friends serving as pall bearers. APR 12. 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 http://www.austinandbell.com APR 13. 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 http://www.austinandbell.com APR 13. 2:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 http://www.austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Service begins.
Memorial Contributions may be made to at The family has entrusted services to Austin & Bell Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 104 Sanders Ferry Road, Hendersonville, TN.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Apr. 12, 2019