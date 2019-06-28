|
Linda was born on October 21, 1950 and passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019.
Linda was a resident of Hendersonville, Tennessee at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 1st, 2019 from 4 pm until 8 pm and on Tuesday, July 2nd from 12 pm until the Celebration of Life Service at 2 pm at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Hendersonville with Minister Brandon Robertson officiating. Interment will take place Wednesday, July 3rd at 9 am at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. JUL 1. 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com JUL 2. 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com JUL 2. 2:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Service begins. JUL 3. 9:00 AM Middle TN Veteran Cemetery McCrory Lane Nashville, TN, 37221 Interment begins.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on June 28, 2019