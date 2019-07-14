|
|
Linwood passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Linwood was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 14, 2019