Linwood passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019.
He attended Hargrave Military School and owned Hopeful Distributors (Oilville, Va.) for 25 years.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street. His funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, at Hopeful Baptist Church, 14340 Hopeful Church Rd., Montpelier, Va. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 10, 2019