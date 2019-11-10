Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Chapel - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
(804) 270-6321
Resources
More Obituaries for Linwood Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linwood W. Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linwood W. Johnson Obituary
Linwood passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019.

He attended Hargrave Military School and owned Hopeful Distributors (Oilville, Va.) for 25 years.

The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street. His funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, at Hopeful Baptist Church, 14340 Hopeful Church Rd., Montpelier, Va. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -