West Chapel - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
(804) 270-6321
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Salem Baptist Church Cemetery
24032 Sparta Road
Milford, VA
View Map
Lloyd Hatcher (Jerry) Edwards

Lloyd Hatcher (Jerry) Edwards Obituary
Lloyd passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 7, at 11 a.m. at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in the Salem Baptist Church cemetery, 24032 Sparta Road, Milford, Va.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to North Run Baptist Church General Fund or Salem Baptist Church cemetery Trust Fund.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 17, 2019
