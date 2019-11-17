|
Lloyd passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 7, at 11 a.m. at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in the Salem Baptist Church cemetery, 24032 Sparta Road, Milford, Va.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to North Run Baptist Church General Fund or Salem Baptist Church cemetery Trust Fund.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 17, 2019