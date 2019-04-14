Home

Lois June Spickard Rash

Lois June Spickard Rash Obituary
Lois passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

Lois was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

Services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, at noon at Bennett Funeral Home West Chapel, 11020 W. Broad Street. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service for visitation. Interment will follow the service in Westhampton Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Trinity United Methodist Church Legacy Fund or the Tuckahoe Rescue Squad.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 14, 2019
