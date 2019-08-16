Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
Funeral
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
Lola Singletary Obituary
Lola passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

She held a B.S. degree in accounting from VCU, where she made the national dean's list and graduated summa cum laude.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, August 18. Interment private.

She received the Chapter Member of the Year Award for outstanding contributions in 1998.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 16, 2019
