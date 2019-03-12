|
Lonzo was born on April 24, 1937 and passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019.
Lonzo was a resident of Springfield, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11am at the Middle TN Veterans' Cemetery in Nashville with Brother Gene Brown officiating. Burial will follow with family and friends serving as pallbearers. There will be no visitation prior to the graveside service.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Mar. 12, 2019