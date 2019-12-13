|
Loren was born on March 28, 1933 and passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
He was a retired Sergeant First Class in the U.S. Army having served in the Korean and Vietnam war.
Loren J. Johnson, 86, of Henrico County passed away December 12, 2019.
