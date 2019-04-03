Home

Loretta Howerton Bowen


04/11/1932 - 03/30/2019
Loretta Howerton Bowen Obituary
Loretta was born on April 11, 1932 and passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

Loretta was a resident of McKenney, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road (Bus. Hwy. 460), near Blackstone. A service celebrating Loretta's life will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, April 8, 2019, at Mansons United Methodist Church, 17211 Mansons Church Road, McKenney, Virginia 23872. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cemetery Fund, Mansons United Methodist Church, c/o Mildred Spiers, 19516 Depot Road, McKenney, Virginia 23872.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Apr. 3, 2019
