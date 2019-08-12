Home

Lori Thacker Caudill

Lori Thacker Caudill Obituary
Lori passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

As her son Wes would say, Lori too would say, "Trust in the Lord with all your heart." The family will receive friends 4 to 7pm, Monday, August 12 at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy, where a funeral service will be held 3pm, Tuesday, August 13.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Richmond Animal League, 11401 International Drive, Richmond, VA 23236, or ral.com
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Aug. 12, 2019
