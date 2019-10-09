|
|
Lottie was born on October 25, 1921 and passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
She graduated from Washington Henry High School in 1940.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, with interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairmount United Methodist Church, 12 Bayard Road, Richmond, Va. 23223.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Oct. 9, 2019