E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Louis Braxton Jr.


05/23/1928 - 10/08/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louis Braxton Jr. Obituary
Louis was born on May 23, 1928 and passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834, with Pastor Nunnally and Brother Paul officiating. Interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on October 11, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Oct. 9, 2019
