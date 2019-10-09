|
|
Louis was born on May 23, 1928 and passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834, with Pastor Nunnally and Brother Paul officiating. Interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on October 11, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Oct. 9, 2019