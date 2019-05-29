|
|
Louis was born on October 19, 1943 and passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Louis was a resident of Prince George, Virginia at the time of passing.
Mike was born October 19, 1943 in South Carolina to Louis Michael and Ina Margaret Billings Zaborsky, a graduate of Princess Anne High School in 1961, E5 in the US Army 1961-64, and Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech) in 1968.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Unity Baptist Church, 4951 Mt. Sinai Rd. Prince George, VA 23875, with a memorial service to follow at 7:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Unity Baptist Church.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 29, 2019