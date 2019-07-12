|
Louis was born on September 22, 1939 and passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Louis was a resident of Chester, Virginia at the time of passing.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Hyles Baptist Church with the Rev. Ron Talley, officiating. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Crestview Memorial Park, La Crosse, VA. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 12, 2019