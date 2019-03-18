Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Duerson Murphy


02/09/1923 - 03/14/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louise Duerson Murphy Obituary
Louise was born on February 9, 1923 and passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Louise was a resident of Petersburg, Virginia at the time of passing.

For 60 years she was an active member of First Baptist Church and in her later years, Second Baptist where her family will receive friends at 10:30 am on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Her funeral service will be officiated by Dr. Joseph Lewis beginning at 11:00 am with interment following at Southlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Second Baptist Church endowment fund, 3355 Johnson Road, Petersburg.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now