|
|
Louise was born on February 9, 1923 and passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Louise was a resident of Petersburg, Virginia at the time of passing.
For 60 years she was an active member of First Baptist Church and in her later years, Second Baptist where her family will receive friends at 10:30 am on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Her funeral service will be officiated by Dr. Joseph Lewis beginning at 11:00 am with interment following at Southlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Second Baptist Church endowment fund, 3355 Johnson Road, Petersburg.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Mar. 18, 2019