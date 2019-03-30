Home

Louise McAlister

Louise McAlister Obituary
Louise passed away in March 2019.

Louise was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

Louise was Born in Lynchburg and raised in Richmond where she graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School.

Interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial Park The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Interment to Follow Westhampton Memorial Park 10000 Patterson Avenue Richmond VA 23233.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Mar. 30, 2019
