Louise Powers, 87, of Colonial Heights went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, George Walter Millis, Sr. and Madie Nora Piner Millis; daughters, Kathy Powers Matthews, Joyce Ann Powers; sister, Pauline Millis Hazelwood; brothers, Richard Perry Millis and George Walter Millis, Jr. Louise is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Clyde Powers Sr.; son, Clyde Willie Powers. Jr. (Tama); daughter, Vickie E. Powers; grandchildren, Jason C. Powers, Kelly M. Powers, Brian K. Powers, Erik S. Jones, Jonathan M. Webber, Benjamin Cummings, Gregory Cummings; seven great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 214 N 6th Ave in Hopewell. Louise's funeral ceremony will be on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church where she was a member. Final rest will conclude in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, Louise requested contributions be made to Faith Baptist Church, 5501 Middle Rd Prince George Virginia 23875 in her memory.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on June 24, 2019