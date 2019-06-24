Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
214 N 6th Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-6377
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
214 N. 6th Avenue
Hopewell, VA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church
5501 Middle Road
PRINCE GEORGE, VA
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens
11302 Merchants Hope Rd.
Prince George, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Powers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louise Powers Obituary
Louise Powers, 87, of Colonial Heights went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, George Walter Millis, Sr. and Madie Nora Piner Millis; daughters, Kathy Powers Matthews, Joyce Ann Powers; sister, Pauline Millis Hazelwood; brothers, Richard Perry Millis and George Walter Millis, Jr. Louise is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Clyde Powers Sr.; son, Clyde Willie Powers. Jr. (Tama); daughter, Vickie E. Powers; grandchildren, Jason C. Powers, Kelly M. Powers, Brian K. Powers, Erik S. Jones, Jonathan M. Webber, Benjamin Cummings, Gregory Cummings; seven great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 214 N 6th Ave in Hopewell. Louise's funeral ceremony will be on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church where she was a member. Final rest will conclude in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, Louise requested contributions be made to Faith Baptist Church, 5501 Middle Rd Prince George Virginia 23875 in her memory.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now