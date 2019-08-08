Home

Austin & Bell Funeral Home Springfield - Springfield
509 Walnut St.
Springfield, TN 37172
615-384-1000
Louise Rippy


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louise Rippy Obituary
Louise was born on March 14, 1934 and passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 3pm in the chapel of the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield with Brother Billy Darrow officiating. Burial will follow in the Owens Chapel Cemetery with her grandsons, Jeff Lemley, Jason Lemley, Clayton Sneed, Little Ricky Sneed, Brian Howse and Troy Duffer serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10am until the hour of service at 3pm.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Aug. 8, 2019
