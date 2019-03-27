Home

Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House - White House
533 Hwy 76E
White House, TN 37188
615-672-5000
Loyce Faye Brooks


04/10/1945 - 03/26/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Loyce Faye Brooks Obituary
Loyce was born on April 10, 1945 and passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Loyce was a resident of Springfield, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Funeral service is scheduled for 3pm Sunday, March 31, 2019 at The Church at Grace Park, with Bro. Bob Cook officiating. Interment will follow in White House Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation is planned for Saturday, March 30, 2019 4-8pm at Austin & Bell in White House and Sunday, March 31, 2019 1:30 until the time of the service at the church.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Mar. 27, 2019
