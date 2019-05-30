"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
Lucinda Rainford
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucinda Rainford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minister Lucinda Brown Rainford

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Minister Lucinda Brown Rainford Obituary

Minister Lucinda Brown Rainford of Richmond, VA, departed this life on Friday, May 24, 2019 at her residence.


A memorial service will be held 12:00 Noon, Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.


 


J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com


Published in J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now