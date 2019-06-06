|
Lucy passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Lucy was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.
She lived her life by these words, "it's never wrong to be kind." The family will receive friends on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen, and again one hour prior to the service. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at North Run Baptist Church, 2100 Lydell Drive, Richmond. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, 24032 Sparta Road, Milford, Va.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to North Run Baptist Church General Fund or Salem Baptist Church Cemetery Trust Fund.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 6, 2019