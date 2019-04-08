Home

Lucy Corrado Indelicato


12/02/1923 - 04/06/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lucy Corrado Indelicato Obituary
Lucy was born on December 2, 1923 and passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Lucy was a resident of Prince George, Virginia at the time of passing.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Church of the Sacred Heart, 9300 Community Lane, Petersburg, VA 23805. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in memory of Lucy Indelicato.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Apr. 8, 2019
