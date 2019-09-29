Home

Lucy Hunton Kellogg Daniel


03/16/1933 - 09/27/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lucy was born on March 16, 1933 and passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019.

She also attended Mount Vernon Junior College in Washington, D.C. Lucy was a member of the Country Club of Virginia, The Woman's Club, Three Chopt Garden Club, Junior League of Richmond, Commonwealth Club, Mt. Desert Garden Club and the Seal Harbor Club.

Following a private interment, a memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 4, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 12291 River Road.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in Lucy's memory to St. Mary's Episcopal Church or the Three Chopt Garden Club.
