Lucy was born on March 16, 1933 and passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019.
She also attended Mount Vernon Junior College in Washington, D.C. Lucy was a member of the Country Club of Virginia, The Woman's Club, Three Chopt Garden Club, Junior League of Richmond, Commonwealth Club, Mt. Desert Garden Club and the Seal Harbor Club.
Following a private interment, a memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 4, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 12291 River Road.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in Lucy's memory to St. Mary's Episcopal Church or the Three Chopt Garden Club.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Sept. 29, 2019