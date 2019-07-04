|
Luell was born on June 27, 1932 and passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019.
Luell was a resident of Franklin, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Hopewell Baptist Church with Brother Jim Woodard officiating. Burial will follow in the Hopewell Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Hopewell Baptist Church from 10:00am until the hour of service at 12:00pm.
The family request that donations be made to the Hopewell Baptist Church Mission Fund.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on July 4, 2019