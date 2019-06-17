Home

Lula Anne Rawes


10/01/1937 - 06/15/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lula Anne Rawes Obituary
Lula was born on October 1, 1937 and passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Lula was a resident of Chester, Virginia at the time of passing.

Lula graduated with honors from John Tyler Community College with an Associate's degree in Computer Sciences.

A funeral service will be held, 3:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019, at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 3050 West Hundred Rd., Chester, VA 23831. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on June 17, 2019
