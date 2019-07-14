Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church
7151 Belmont Rd.
Chesterfield, VA
Lula Hennessey Obituary
Lula passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Lula was a resident of Powhatan, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, 7151 Belmont Rd., Chesterfield, Va. Interment to follow in Maury Cemetery. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Asbury United Methodist Church 7151 Belmont Road Richmond VA Maury Cemetery 2700 Maury Street Richmond VA 23224 Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church 7151 Belmont Road Chesterfield, VA 23832.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 14, 2019
