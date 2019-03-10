|
|
Lula was born on July 23, 1921 and passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Lula was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Interment will follow in Appomattox Cemetery, Hopewell. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday night, March 12, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Mar. 10, 2019