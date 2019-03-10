Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Lula Stables


07/23/1921 - 03/08/2019
Lula Stables Obituary
Lula was born on July 23, 1921 and passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019.

Lula was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Interment will follow in Appomattox Cemetery, Hopewell. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday night, March 12, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Mar. 10, 2019
