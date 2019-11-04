|
|
Lynda was born on June 24, 1956 and passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019.
She was a graduate of Thomas Dale High School and John Tyler Community College.
A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Second Branch Baptist Church, 12217 Second Branch Rd. Chesterfield, VA 23838. The family will receive friends, one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Second Branch Baptist Church.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 4, 2019