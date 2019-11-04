Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda Kyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda Cleere Kyle


06/24/1956 - 11/03/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lynda Cleere Kyle Obituary
Lynda was born on June 24, 1956 and passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019.

She was a graduate of Thomas Dale High School and John Tyler Community College.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Second Branch Baptist Church, 12217 Second Branch Rd. Chesterfield, VA 23838. The family will receive friends, one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Second Branch Baptist Church.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -