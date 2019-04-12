Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Dale Memorial Park
Chesterfield, VA
Lyndon Fisher


01/02/1927 - 04/09/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lyndon Fisher Obituary
Lyndon was born on January 2, 1927 and passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Lyndon was a resident of North Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.

He graduated Muscatine High School, served with the Army Air Corps in Greenland, 1385th AAF Base Unit as a Sgt./Administrative.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, April 15, in Dale Memorial Park, Chesterfield, Va.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 12, 2019
