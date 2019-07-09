|
Lynne was born on October 25, 1958 and passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Lynne was a resident of Springfield, Tennessee at the time of passing.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1pm in the chapel of the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield with Pastor Billy Townsend officiating. Visitation with the family will be held at the funeral home Saturday from 11am until the hour of service at 1pm. The family and friends of Mrs. Sowell are encouraged to gather at the Catfish House in Springfield at 2pm following the Memorial Service to reminisce.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on July 9, 2019