Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House - White House
533 Hwy 76E
White House, TN 37188
615-672-5000
Malcolm Henry McIntyre


03/21/1945 - 03/15/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Malcolm Henry McIntyre Obituary
Malcolm was born on March 21, 1945 and passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019.

Malcolm was a resident of White House, Tennessee at the time of passing.

A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in White House with Bro. H.D. Jones officiating. Visitation is planned for Thursday, March 21, 2019 4-6pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are encouraged to the building fund of Temple Baptist Church Marline Road White House, TN 37188 REMAINS REST AT AUSTIN & BELL 533 Highway 76 White House, TN 37188 (615)672-5000 www.austinandbell.com White House Memorial Gardens 3629 Hwy 31 W White House, TN, 37188.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Mar. 16, 2019
