Malcolm passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Malcolm was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
A Richmond native, Mac earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Richmond and a master's degree in accounting from the University of South Carolina.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Westhampton Memorial Cremation Park, 10000 Patterson Ave. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mac's memory to Jacob's Ladder or Ducks Unlimited.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 5, 2019