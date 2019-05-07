Home

Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
(804) 643-8738
Malik D. Banks

Malik D. Banks Obituary
Malik passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Malik was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at New Light Baptist Church, 2000 E. Broad St., on Wednesday, at 11 a.m.
Published in Walter J. Manning Funeral Home on May 7, 2019
