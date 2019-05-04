Home

Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
Margaret Gilmore


10/05/1925 - 05/02/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret Gilmore Obituary
Margaret was born on October 5, 1925 and passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

Margaret was a resident of Pleasant View, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Funeral services will be held at Pleasant View United Methodist Church in Pleasant View, Monday, May 6th, at 11:00 AM with Bro. Paul Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Methodist Cemetery with Dennis Gilmore, Chris Gilmore, Neil Gilmore, Larry Gilmore, Tammi Cribbs, Tonya Tomlin, and Kodie Gilmore serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Sunday, May 5th, from 2-6:00PM and again on Monday at the church from 10:00AM until the hour of service at 11:00AM.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant View United Methodist Church and may be sent in care of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on May 4, 2019
