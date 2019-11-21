|
|
Margaret was born on January 11, 1957 and passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Download funeral program 21 Nov 04:00 PM - 08:00 PM Owens Funeral Services (Ashland) 104 Green Chimneys Ct. Ashland, VA 23005 22 Nov 12:00 PM St. Paul Baptist Church (Creighton Campus) 4247 Creighton Rd, Richmond, , Va 23223 by FHW Solutions Honor the life of Margaret H Singleton Please share a condolence, photo or memory of Margaret . We welcome all condolences that are positive and uplifting that will help family and friends heal.
Published in Owens Funeral Services on Nov. 21, 2019