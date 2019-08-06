Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
View Map
Margaret Hamer Obituary
Margaret passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019.

Her remains rest at the Bliley's -Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, where the family will receive friends Friday, August 9, 2019, 4 to 7 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10, at 1 p.m. Interment in Signal Hill Memorial Park. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Signal Hill Memorial Park 12360 Hanover Courthouse Road VA 23223 P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123 8002272345 .

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 6, 2019
