Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
More Obituaries for Margaret King
Margaret King

Margaret King Obituary
Margaret passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019.

The family will receive friends at Bliley's - Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Forest Lawn Cemetery 4000 Pilots Lane Richmond VA 23222 Lakeside Baptist Church 7401 Woodman Rd Richmond, VA 23228 804-266-1846 www.lbcfamily.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lakeside Baptist Church, 7401 Woodman Road, Richmond, Va. 23228.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 22, 2019
