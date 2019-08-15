|
Mrs. Wyatt was born on November 11, 1934 and passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
Margaret was a graduate of Carson High School- Class of 1951.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Matoaca United Methodist Church, 6301 River Rd., S. Chesterfield, VA 23803. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated Matoaca United Methodist Church AUG 17. 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM (EDT) Matoaca United Methodist Church 6301 River Road S. Chesterfield, VA, 23803 AUG 17. 11:00 AM (EDT) Matoaca United Methodist Church 6301 River Road S. Chesterfield, VA, 23803 Southlawn Memorial Park 1911 Birdsong Road Petersburg, VA, 23805.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Aug. 15, 2019