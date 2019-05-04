Home

Memorial Funeral Home
214 N 6th Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-6377
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens
Margaret Lee King Taylor


Margaret Lee King Taylor Obituary
Margaret L. Taylor, 79, of Hopewell passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas B. and Myrtis Moore King; husband, James L. Taylor, Sr.; infant daughter, Terri Lynn Taylor; and 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Margaret loved to read and she always had a great love for dogs. She is survived by her 4 children, Margaret T. Neal (Thomas), Susan T. Miles, James L. Taylor,Jr. "Barney", and Kimberly T. Daughtry (Butch); 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Myrtis K. Josey; brother, Clarence A. King "Jack" (Janie); and her furry companion, Mollie. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local . The family is being served by Memorial Funeral Home, Gould Chapel.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on May 4, 2019
