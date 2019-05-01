Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Margaret Lifsey

Margaret Lifsey Obituary
Margaret passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Margaret was a resident of Midlothian, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Celebration of Life service to be announced. The Family will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Celebration of Life Service to be Announced Chesterfield Humane Society 9300 Public Works Rd. Chesterfield, VA 23832 (804) 717-6236 chesterfieldhumane.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chesterfield Humane Society, 9300 Public Works Rd., Chesterfield, Va.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 1, 2019
