Margaret Marilyn Nash
02/17/1929 - 07/01/2020
Margaret Marilyn Nash, 91, of Hopewell went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July, 1, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Ada Seaton Qualls and grandchildren, Derek and Phillip. Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Cicero Nash; sons, William Nash (Jessica); Stephen Nash (Julie) and James Hall (Trish); grandchildren, Robby, Stephen II, Heather, Michelle, David and Tosh; great grandchildren, Madisyn, Chelsea, Hayden, Brendon and Hunter. There will be a private family viewing on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside ceremony and final rest will follow in Sunset Memorial Park at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be registered online at www.memorialfh.com.

Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Service
01:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
JUL
7
Burial
Sunset Memorial Park
JUL
7
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
