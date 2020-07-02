Margaret Marilyn Nash, 91, of Hopewell went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July, 1, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Ada Seaton Qualls and grandchildren, Derek and Phillip. Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Cicero Nash; sons, William Nash (Jessica); Stephen Nash (Julie) and James Hall (Trish); grandchildren, Robby, Stephen II, Heather, Michelle, David and Tosh; great grandchildren, Madisyn, Chelsea, Hayden, Brendon and Hunter. There will be a private family viewing on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside ceremony and final rest will follow in Sunset Memorial Park at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be registered online at www.memorialfh.com
.