Margaret was born on November 18, 1924 and passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Margaret was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
Inurnment will follow at the St. Edward's Columbarium. Mass of Resurrection St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church 2700 Dolfield Rd. N. Chesterfield VA 23235 Inurnment to Follow St. Edwards Catholic Church Columbarium 2700 Dolfield Drive Richmond VA 23235 Bon Secours Community Hospice House 1133 Old Bon Air Rd Richmond, Virginia 23235 (804) 309-3660 https://www.bsvaf.org/makeagift.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Bon Secours Community Hospice House.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 20, 2019