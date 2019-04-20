|
Margaret passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Margaret was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at New Bethesda Baptist Church, 9019 New Bethesda Rd. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 20, 2019