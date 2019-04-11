Home

Margaret W. (Gretchen) Parrott

Margaret W. (Gretchen) Parrott Obituary
Margaret passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Margaret was a resident of Henrico, Virginia at the time of passing.

Gretchen graduated in the first class from Douglas Freeman High School.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew's United Methodist Church or Bon Secours Hospice, 8580 Magellan Parkway, Richmond, Virginia 23227.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 11, 2019
