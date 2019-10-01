|
Margarette was born on September 16, 1949 and passed away in September 2019.
The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, followed by a Christian Wake, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2480 Batterson Rd., Powhatan, and where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, October 4. Interment to follow in Powhatan Community Cemetery.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Oct. 1, 2019