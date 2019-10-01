Home

Margarette Hathaway


09/16/1949 - 09/00/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margarette Hathaway Obituary
Margarette was born on September 16, 1949 and passed away in September 2019.

The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, followed by a Christian Wake, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2480 Batterson Rd., Powhatan, and where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, October 4. Interment to follow in Powhatan Community Cemetery. The Family Will Receive Friends Saint John Neumann Catholic Church 2480 Batterson Road Powhatan VA 23139 Followed by a Christian Wake Saint John Neumann Catholic Church 2480 Batterson Road Powhatan VA 23139 Mass of Christian Burial Saint John Neumann Catholic Church 2480 Batterson Road Powhatan VA Powhatan Community Cemetery Old Buckingham Road Powhatan VA 23139.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Oct. 1, 2019
